What will Peoria school transportation look like amid COVID-19?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For many, going back to school in August is going to be a challenge. New school norms include masks, temperature checks, social distance, and constant sanitation.

But what about transportation? Director of the Department of Transportation said Peoria School District 150 bus drivers will now experience a half-filed bus and may have to check temperatures before students can board.

“We will build our routes so that we don’t exceed that capacity so that’s built-in. Our AB schedule that the district has adopted will help achieve that by reducing the number of students in transportation each day. So we will pretty confident that we’ll be able to be under those numbers during the existing routes,” Collins said

Parents can expect only 50 people to a bus, which includes 48 students the bus driver, and a student-monitor. Students will have to wear masks and answer a list of questions before boarding the bus.

There will only be two children per seat. While it may sound simple, there is still a lot of uncertainty. Collins says he is working on a self COVID-19 checklist for parents and their children. Collins encourages parents to only use the bus if they are unable to provide transportation.

The bus routes are not completed yet, but Collins said the new school schedule will allow for the buses to maintain their 50 person capacity. He said he is still working on the new bus routes and they will be available soon.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected