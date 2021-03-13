Wheels O’ Time museum looks for submissions for COVID-19 pandemic photo exhibit

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap wants to share the community’s COVID-19 pandemic story.

Museum leaders are curating a photography exhibit named “A Dose of Hope in the Pandemic.” Leaders say people can submit photos, digital or printed, that show how the pandemic has changed everyday life.

Secretary of the board Merce Baldwin says it’s a way to showcase local people’s experiences, making the project inclusive and personal. She says the title was inspired by the highly anticipated arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and the hope it has inspired.

“We were all talking about when is the vaccine going to be ready, and did you get the first dose, did you get the second dose, so I thought the dose in the title was interesting because it truly is a little bit of, you know, a way of encouraging people, a way of unifying people, a way of giving people hope,” said Baldwin.

The three best photographs will be awarded cash prizes. People can submit photos until April 15, 2021, by emailing info@wheelsotime.org or mailing or dropping it off at Wheels O’ Time Museum, 1710 W Woodside Dr, Dunlap, IL 61525.

The museum reopens with the exhibit on May 1.