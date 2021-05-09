Wheels O’ Time Museum reopens after closing for the entire 2020 season

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Wheels O’ Time museum in Dunlap reopened this May.

The museum was closed throughout the pandemic and leaders say they missed out on the entire 2020 season.

Executive Director Laura Evancho said the museum now has some new exhibits and many carefully restored items to show off to guests this year.

She said volunteers put in a lot of effort to reopen the museum and everyone is excited to be back.

She said people of all ages are loving the new building, which is home to a photography exhibit, a plane, and a fire engine used by the Peoria Fire Department in the 1930s.

It’s now back open to visitors but people will have to wear masks during their visit, social distance, and use hand sanitizer before and after touching interactive exhibits.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.