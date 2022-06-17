PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians have plenty of options to celebrate Juneteenth in their community this weekend.

First, head over Peoria’s 2022 Juneteenth Fest at the Carver Center and John Gywnn Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. Admission is free! See the flyer below for more details, or find more information on Discover Peoria’s website.

Keep the celebration going on Sunday, June 19th–Juneteenth itself–with Peoria Public Library’s Juneteenth Craft To-Go at the library’s North Branch. Between noon and 5 p.m., pick up a craft to-go of the Pan-African flag, along with a Juneteenth fact sheet and a copy of the lyrics to “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

To round out the weekend, attend the open house-style Juneteenth Celebration at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event features a short film by artist Sanford Biggers titled “An Artists Unflinching Look at Racial Violence”, speeches, spoken word poetry and music. Food and drink will not be offered, but guests are welcome to bring their own.