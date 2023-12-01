PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a historic vote Friday, the House of Representatives voted to expel New York Rep. George Santos.

The vote was 311-114, which cleared the two-thirds majority required to expel Santos. Eight representatives did not vote, and two voted present.

Among our local representatives in central Illinois, both Eric Sorensen (D-17) and Darin LaHood (R-16) voted to expel Santos. LaHood was noticeably the only Republican from Illinois to vote to expel Santos.

Among the representatives from Illinois, 14 voted to expel Santos, two opposed expulsion, and one voted present.

Santos is the sixth member of the House of Representatives to be expelled.