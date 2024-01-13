HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The cold temperatures didn’t stop people from coming out to Wildlife Prairie Park for some yoga.

The class follows an instructor who guides the attendees through different postures to help increase strength, mobility, and balance.

The class is held every Saturday at Hespell Deck during the winter months.

Diana Pavley, the Executive Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator of the park, said Wildlife Prairie Park is the perfect place to relax the mind and the body.

“To be able to escape from every day’s stress that we have, to be able to have the opportunity just to come to the park and relax and to enjoy,” said Pavely.

Along with yoga, Wildlife Prairie Park offers sledding during the winter months and critters and coffee every weekend.