PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 did not stop CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit from hosting its annual fundraiser. For the first time in its 15 year history, it went virtual instead.

Miguel Ramirez &Desireé Sehati were the big winners of the night, taking home both the People’s Choice and The Critic’s Choice awards. Additionally, the viewing host award was given to Miguel Ramirez viewing group No. 2.

The goal was to raise funds to assist children in the local court system.