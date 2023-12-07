PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Are you looking for the perfect holiday gift this holiday season? If you’re an animal lover, then the Peoria Zoo might be the best place to look.



You can find out more about the Winter Wonderland event by visiting the Peoria Zoo website.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.