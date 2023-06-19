PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD staff members donated 140 volunteer hours during the Founder’s Day of Caring Friday.

As part of Founder’s Day, WMBD volunteered at the Peoria Family House, Miller Park Zoo, and Sophia’s Kitchen. While volunteering, WMBD staff worked on landscaping, gardening, animal food prep, outdoor maintenance, indoor maintenance, cleaning, meal service and fixer-upper work.

While volunteering at Sophia’s Kitchen, WMBD staff helped serve 109 meals.

The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 and is held on the third Friday of June. It was created by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook to inspire volunteerism from more than 100 Nexstar stations across the country.