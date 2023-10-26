PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.



This might be surprising to some, but that is why it is so important to recognize the signs and symptoms of heart disease. Symptoms of heart disease often present differently in women than they do in men. If you are pregnant, it can also be vital to understand the facts. The Cleveland Clinic says heart disease is the leading cause of pregnancy complications.



We spoke with Ramyashree Tummala, a General Cardiologist and Advanced Cardiac Imaging Specialist at Carle Health, about women’s heart health and what they should be aware of. Check out the video to see that interview.