Woodford County runs out of ballots on election night, clerk plans to order more next time

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Election officials in Woodford County said they ran into an unusual situation on election night.

Dawn Kupfer, the county clerk, said at least two precincts ran out of ballots Tuesday night. These were in Roanoke and El Paso.

She said the county received an influx of voters and several people surrendered their mail-in ballots at the polling locations and decided to vote in person instead.

Kupfer said back in August, officials had to put a number on how many ballots they would need to order for their polls.

“We had to take a guess or a stab at how many people were going to apply for vote-by-mail and then try to figure out how many would be left to vote at the polls,” Kupfer said.

She said at that time, the county had 26,040 voters, so officials ordered 12,400 ballots for the polling places and an additional 8,300 vote by mail.

“We’ve never, to my knowledge, ever ordered 100% turnout because you typically don’t have that,” Kupfer said. “We ordered around 80% knowing that some of the registered voters would end up voting early. We ordered those in mind with that’s where we’d be at.”

Kupfer said since August, there were over 27,214 voters registered, many of which registered and voted on election day. She said this was about 1,174 voters more than the number of ballots they ordered for.

“I had planned the best that we could plan,” Kupfer said. “In the midst of that, we have one printer unfortunately at the courthouse.”

She said they took out an additional 650 ballots, but once they realized the number of voters outweighed the number of ballots at certain polling places, voters were redirected to the courthouse in Eureka to cast their ballots.

“When we got down to the wire, we knew that we were not going to be able to get the ballots to that precincts in time,” Kupfer said. “We’d instructed the election judges at the polling places to give us a list of names of those voters who still wanted to vote because we feel it was important that they had a right to do so.”

Kupfer said many took advantage of the chance to come to the courthouse to vote, but there were others who chose not to. She said it’s disappointing that all of the hard work and money the county put into this election period is being disregarded.

“It’s difficult, and we didn’t have a lot of that money in our budget,” Kupfer said. “So, moving forward I will order heavy because I won’t go through this.”

She said they’re still happy they were able to help more than 20,000 people vote this year and next time around they’ll be sure to order more ballots to avoid another incident.

