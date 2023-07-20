EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A youth basketball summer camp in Eureka dedicated its last days to Adrian Zehr, 9, who was killed Friday in a pedestrian-car crash in Mackinaw.

For “Jersey Day” on Thursday, William Martinez, 10, decorated his jersey to honor his best friend Adrian, an award-winning athlete who played multiple sports. Martinez and four other campers attended Dee-Mack together.

“When I actually saw the jersey and then I saw the group of kids, it’s pretty emotional. It was unbelievable that 4th and 5th grade kids have so much foresight to think about their friends, think about their family and play for Adrian today,” said Chip Wilde, men’s basketball coach at Eureka College.

Martinez said they played basketball together, and it’s been hard to deal with the loss of his friend. He said if the roles were reversed, Adrian would do the same thing for him.

Wilde said Adrian motivated the entire camp to be grateful for what they have.

“Just to be thankful that we’re at camp, be thankful that we have another day to play basketball and be around our friends. I think that’s something Adrian inspired for sure for us,” Wild said.