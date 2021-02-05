Discover Peoria seeking to increase awareness of Black-owned businesses with raffle contest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discover Peoria is promoting its Black-Owned Peoria initiative with a raffle to commemorate Black History Month.

The idea is to encourage Central Illinoisans to discover Black-owned businesses and support the local economy while doing so.

“Our recovery starts local, and so this campaign in the same way gets to showcase our local businesses while vaccines get sent out,” said J.D. Dalfonso, CEO and President of Discover Peoria, the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

Dalfonso said they launched the initiative in October after discovering that word of mouth was the primary mode of advertising for local small businesses.

“It kinda raised an alarm in us…we have this entire demographic of locally owned businesses who don’t know we can help them,” he said.

The campaign highlights each business with a microsite that includes a profile and the back story to how the business came to be.

Three businesses were added to the initiative in February, for a total of 22 businesses. One of the newest businesses is Jerk Hut near Bradley University, a Caribbean food restaurant owned by father and daughter duo John and Jamie Sims.

Beyond traditional jerk chicken, some of the unique offerings on the Jerk Hut menu include coconut shrimp, jerk mahi mahi tacos, and Mr. Sims’ personal favorite, curry goat. There are vegan options as well.

Sims, a serial entrepreneur, said his restaurant filled a void in the Peoria food scene. It was risky to open during a pandemic, but he knew the desire for local Caribbean food was there.

“A lot of us guys, we go up to Chicago to get Caribbean food. No need to do that anymore,” he said.

Sims said the pride that comes from being a small business owner “cannot be put into words,” and is happy to be part of an initiative that supports his community.

“My hope for Black-Owned Peoria is that we continue to better ourselves, commit to customer service and build legacies like everyone else has,” he said.

Dalfonso said he hopes to expand the initiative beyond the Black community. He said the group plans to showcase Latinx, Asian and Middle Eastern businesses in the future.

“When you can advocate and story tell what’s great in your own backyard, people are going to want to leave their backyard and come visit yours”