Traffic collision alert issued for Peoria County and Peoria City Monday morning

PEORIA Ill.- The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County as of 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Peoria County Sheriff’s office also issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria as of 8:20 a.m.

Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N. Maxwell Road or the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street.

All parties involved in an accident must be president in order to file the report with the Police Department.