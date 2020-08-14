Two people stabbed overnight at Crusens on Farmington Road

PEORIA, IL (WMBD) — Two people were stabbed early Friday night at Crusens located on Farmington Road.

The Peoria County Sheriff. Brian Asbell, said a deputy was flagged down at 12:37 a.m. for a stabbing victim with a large laceration.

Inside Crusens, a second victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

One of the victims identified the suspect, who is a mutual friend.

There was also a report around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday of a loaded firearm on the dance floor. The Sheriff’s Office said the two incidents do not appear to be related.

The incident remains under investigation.

