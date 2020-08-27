Unit 5 says they are still on track for in-person learning in October

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 School District leaders say despite the recent spike of COVID-19 in McLean County, they still plan to switch to in-person instruction before the semester ends.

The county’s positivity rate has quadrupled since last week, and is still rising, but leaders say parents and teachers still want students to be in the classroom. The district’s superintendent says they are still on track to switch in October, but kids may not be in the class everyday like they had hoped.

“We recognize we are probably going to have to be in a hybrid approach,” said Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle. “So half of the students in Pre-K – 12th grade on a couple days a week, and the other half a couple other days a week.”

She says if they choose to use the hybrid option, they will initiate the process with Pre-K and Elementary students, because they have significantly less students in the building than the older students.

“The rates in McLean County have really skyrocketed in the last week or two, while I wish I could say staff are immune to that, we are not,” she said. “We’re going to continue to look at our local metrics, as far as health metrics, but then we are also going to take a look at our own employees to know how many have had a quarantine over this first quarter.”

District leaders are planning on meeting on October 1st, to discuss what in-person instruction will look like.