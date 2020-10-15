Unit 5 still on track to return to class on Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On schedule to get back to school, On Wednesday district leaders in Unit 5 said they’re on track to welcome students into the classroom in just a few days.

On October 19th, students in Pre-K 2nd, 6th and 9th grade will begin learning in a hybrid format. Superintendent Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle says remote learning has worked well, but there are major benefits to having students in class, in person.

“We are excited, and looking forward to having students back in the buildings,” she said. “A lot of our teachers and building administrators are anxiously awaiting their return.”

Half of the students returning will be learning on Monday’s and Friday’s while the other half will be learning on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. However, before they do so, Weikle says parents need to familiarize themselves with the new safety guidelines.

“We want our families to remember to do the daily certification,” she said. “We need families to keep their kids home when they’re sick and don’t feel well. We really want to get back to the business of instructing kids in person.”

On October 26th the remaining students who have signed up for the hybrid method will be able to return.

