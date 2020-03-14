UnityPoint letter confirms COVID-19 patient

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A patient at an unnamed UnityPoint Health facility tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
A letter sent by UnityPoint Health management to staff confirms the patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a UnityPoint Health Clinic. The letter says the patient is in isolation and is now at home.
The Illinois Department of Public Health was notified of the positive test and is expected to update the public Saturday afternoon about the positive test. Gov. JB Pritzker is also expected to hold a daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
UnityPoint said in a statement Saturday afternoon,
“Any current or future Novel Coronavirus communication will be coordinated with the local and state public health departments per state protocol. The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests and team members are always our top priorities.”
WMBD will broadcast Governor Prizker’s comments and any local news conferences live on televison and on our digital platforms.