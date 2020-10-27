Update: More students with Morton School District will quarantine

MORTON, Il. (WMBD) — Additional students in the Morton School District 709 will enter quarantine after another positive case of COVID-19.

School officials say a teacher at Ward Grundy Elementary School tested positive for the virus, prompting 15 kindergarten students to quarantine.

This comes after an announcement on Sunday that two teachers and students at Lettie Brown Elementary School tested positive, requiring fifth and sixth graders to quarantine.

Quarantine will last two weeks and students will continue classes with remote learning.

Officials say there is also an uptick of students at Morton High School self-isolating.

The superintendent, Jeffery Hill, is asking parents to monitor symptoms their children may have.

Latest Headlines