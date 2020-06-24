Urgent boil water order for parts of Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR Ill.- The Village of Creve Coeur Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for the following areas:

Scenic Park Drive

Oaklawn Circle

Oakwood Court

Oaklawn Place

Oaklawn Terrace

Senneca Court

Hillcrest Terrace

150 – 450 Wesley Road

920 – 1020 North Main Street (Illinois State Route 29)



If you are unsure if you are in the affected area and you have experienced low water pressure in the last 24 hours, boil your water for five minutes. The loss of pressure is the result of a water main replacement project.