‘Use as teaching moment,’ former East Peoria Deputy Chief charged with petty offense, fee for November traffic stop

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.– A lengthy traffic stop in Washington last month involving the former East Peoria Deputy Police Chief has ended with no criminal charges being handed down.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz has decided Chad Lacost will be cited with a petty offense and an accompanying fine of $150.

The November 23 traffic stop stems from Washington Police pulling over Lacost while off duty for allegedly crossing over the centerline of traffic and going 10 mph over the speed limit.

Umholtz said he’s frustrated with the whole ordeal calling in an ‘utter disappointment.’

“The biggest travesty here, of incidents like this, is the damage it does to the public’s trust and confidence in our law enforcement,” said Tazewell County State’s Attorney, Stu Umholtz. “For a police officer to be convicted of disobeying the lawful direction of a police officer, it’s not a good thing. The best I can do is use this as a teaching moment with those departments and make certain that we do things right.”

He says he sifted through the 45-minute dash camera footage and found that there was not enough indisputable evidence to charge Lacost with anything other than disobeying a police officer.

“To file a [DUI] charge we have to have sufficient evidence that would be admissible in court that would meet our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Umholtz. “That doesn’t exist here. Why doesn’t it exist? Because an investigation was not done.”

He did want to make clear to the public that this particular incident shouldn’t outshine the departments overall trust.

We can’t let conduct of a few to affect the public’s confidence with the many many police officers that honor their sworn oath every day and do a good job. When the police do not do a good job, and I found this very disappointing the way this was handled, we need to learn from it. Use it as a teaching moment for all those departments out there to make certain that we do it right. Stu Umholtz, Tazewell County State’s Attorney

Earlier this week, Lacost resigned as East Peoria’s Deputy Chief. He has returned to his former rank as Patrol Sergeant.

We have reached out to Washington Chief of Police Mike McCoy and East Peoria Chief Steve Roegge. We are waiting to hear back.