Vaccine clinic to launch at Manual High School for District 150 students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – UnityPoint’s In-School Health program is teaming up with Peoria Public Schools to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students.

Beginning April 27, a vaccine clinic will launch at Manual High School.

District 150 students 16 years and older are eligible, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June.

Health leaders said opening the clinic allows students to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“It’s not just the elderly, there’s children, there’s adolescents, young adults, and we never know how sick somebody’s going to get from it. So the most important thing to do besides masking and social distancing is to receive a vaccine,” said Mariola Kabat, nurse practitioner at Manual in-school health clinic.

She also said the new clinic may encourage other young adults to get the vaccine.

“The students will see each other receiving the vaccine and I think that will send a positive message to other students to say, ‘Look we’re willing to get this vaccine. Come on down and get it so that you can not only protect yourself, but your loved one’s that you’re around,'” Kabat said.

In order to be vaccinated, students younger than 18 must have parent approval. Kabat said consent forms will be sent out.