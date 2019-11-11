Veterans can adopt Peoria animals for free during “Pets for Vets” promotion

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) will be hosting a fee-waived “Pets for Vets” adoption special from November 11 through November 30, 2019, in honor of Veterans Day. During this promotion, Veterans can adopt any animal at PCAPS without paying the shelter’s standard adoption fees.

To qualify for this promotion, Veterans and/or active duty military members must submit proof of military service. Acceptable forms of proof include: DD214, DD256, NGB22, or a valid military ID. Adopters must also be approved through the shelter’s regular adoption process.

All animals adopted from PCAPS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given their first round of vaccines and a general de-wormer, and are sent home with a free 30-day trial of pet health insurance. PCAPS does suggest that all new pet owners schedule a visit with their veterinarian of choice within the first 10 days of adoption.

PCAPS adoption hours are from 12-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To view the shelter’s adoptable pets, please visit: www.peoriacounty.org/152.

For more information, please contact PCAPS at (309) 672-2440.