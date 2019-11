PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria police officers are searching for a suspect after a Wednesday night shooting.

Officers say at 8:17 they were called to Matthew Street near West Ann Street. While they were searching the area, they found the victim a block west on Blaine Street.

He was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, He is expected to recover.

If you know anything about this case, call police at 309-673-4521.