Volunteers needed for Peoria Ronald McDonald House, information sessions next week

PEORIA, Ill.– The Peoria Ronald McDonald House provides a supportive place for families to stay while their child is receiving medical care, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.

It’s in need of volunteers.

Sessions will be open for those interested during the dates and times listed below.

November 19, 2019 at 5:30 P.M.
November 20, 2019 at 3:30 P.M.

Location: Clark Management Office
7722 N Candle Trail Peoria IL 61614

Officials will discuss different ways people can get involved with the organization and the volunteer opportunities that they offer.

Please reach out to Annie Spears via email at as@rmhc-centralillinois.org with any questions.

