Ward Chapel AME Church hosts Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic, all 500 slots booked

PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are popping up all over the Peoria area.

The Ward Chapel AME Church in Peoria’s south side hosted a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 6, in conjunction with the Illinois National Guard and Illinois Department of Public Health.

Rev. Adrian Johnson, the church’s pastor, said all 500 vaccine appointments were booked, and the National Guard was effective at putting shots in arms.

“They are really a top-notch organization. They came in, they set up, [and] they’re making sure that everyone’s getting their vaccination,” she said.

The church was filled with people getting shots. Patients were required to wait 15 minutes to make sure any potential symptoms subsided before they left the premises.

“Everyone was super helpful, super kind. It was a very smooth process. I was in and out in like three minutes, it was phenomenal,” said college student Amanda Halsey.

“We were able to just to pick a slot, get a time down, and we’re here,” said Peoria resident Daniel Schmidt.

The National Guard said they were working quickly, while maintaining health and safety standards.

“Today is going really well, our team is trying to push as many numbers as we can, while also affording the proper care to the patients,” said Mihika Iyer, combat medic specialist for the Illinois National Guard.

There are multiple upcoming Johnson & Johnson “One and Done” clinics in the area, appealing to those who may be too busy to schedule two shots required by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

On Thursday, April 8, from 1-5 p.m., there is a clinic at CityLink Transit Center, marking the first partnership between a transit agency and the Peoria County Health Department. To sign up, click here.

“It’s going to be a very convenient location for [bus riders], ’cause they’re going to be coming through the transit center anyway on their way to wherever they’re going,” said Emily Watson, marketing and community outreach coordinator at CityLink.

And on Friday April 9, there is a clinic at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in Pekin, which is open to adults who live or work in Tazewell, Peoria, or Woodford County. To sign up, click here.



