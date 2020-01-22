Washington City council adds three streets to permit parking zone

WASHINGTON, Ill.– In less than two weeks, homeowners on three more streets in Washington will have to use permits to park on residential roadways. It’s all in an effort to curb excessive parking by non-residents.

Washington City Council added Tyler, part of West Adams, and Lincoln Streets to the zone.

That’s added to the already standing streets of the following:

All of Court Drive, Franklin Street, Morris Street, Birkett Court, Tiezzi Lane, Michael Court, Tyler Street, and Spring Street between Court and Frankin; W. Adams Street from Highland Place to Lincoln Street; Lincoln Street* from Jefferson to Madison; Harvey Street, west side (next to St. Patrick’s School) between Walnut and Jefferson.

*Streets marked by an asterisk were added to the permit parking areas

Parking on these streets for longer than two hours while Washington Community High School is in session will require a residential parking permit. The city started the parking requirement in response to complaints about non-residents parking there.

Starting at the end of January, home and property owners can get permits from the Washington Police Department, which is located at 115 W Jefferson Street. The permits come with no cost. The stickers must be displayed at on the rear window, driver’s side.

New restrictions will not be enforced until signage is posted.