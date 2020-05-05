Water valve work to impact Peoria traffic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has announced construction work in Peoria starting Tuesday, May 5.

The intersection of Sheridan Road and Forrest Hill will be partially closed for water valve work. Here is how the intersection will be affected:

North and southbound Sheridan Road will be able to continue straight through the intersection

Westbound Forrest Hill will be able to drive straight through the intersection

Eastbound Forrest Hill will be shifted into the turn lanes and will be able to drive straight through the intersection

The following will not be allowed:

No left turn from northbound Sheridan Road onto westbound Forrest Hill

No right turn from northbound Sheridan Road onto eastbound Forrest Hill

No left turn from southbound Sheridan Road onto eastbound Forrest Hill

No left turn westbound Forrest Hill onto southbound Sheridan Road

No right turn from eastbound Forrest Hill onto southbound Sheridan Road

The intersection is expected to reopen by Friday, May 8.