Wedding guests subdued suspect after shooting broke out inside New Hampshire church, police chief says

(CNN) — Two people were wounded when gunfire broke out Saturday morning during a wedding in a small-town New Hampshire church, authorities said.

Two people were shot when a gunman opened fire during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday, October 12, police said.

The state attorney general’s office said a 911 caller reported a man walked into New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham “and shot at the presiding bishop.”

When officers arrived at the church just after 10 a.m. Saturday, wedding guests had subdued the male suspect, Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said at a news conference.

“From my understanding,” he said, “they basically gang-tackled him.”

Dale Halloway, 37, was charged with first-degree assault, the state attorney general’s office said in a news release. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.



Halloway was accused of shooting Stanley Choate, the 75-year-old church bishop, in the chest, the news release said.

Choate was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and is listed in serious condition, the release said.

Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm and was listed in good condition at a local hospital, the news release said.

Mark Castiglione, 60, was struck in the head with an object and was treated and released from a local hospital, the release said.The church attracted a crowd on Saturday.

Besides the 40-some guests at the wedding, there was also an afternoon funeral for the church’s former pastor, who was fatally shot earlier this month in a nearby town.

The suspect’s relationship to the wedding guests is uncertain, Roark said.Other wedding guests were treated for minor injuries. Nobody was killed, Roark said.

