Woman shot in Peoria early Thursday morning

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the arm just after midnight Thursday.

Peoria Police responded to N. Shipman St. and West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 12:26 a.m. for two ShotSpotter alerts of 26 rounds fired.

Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson said words were exchanged between two groups of people, and then shots were fired.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation.

