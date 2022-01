BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- The McLean County Museum of History is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission to all visitors Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In an effort to be more affordable, the museum already offers free admission every Tuesday. The mission of the museum staff, according to a press release, is to, "contribute to the cultural and educational fabric of the community."