EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well.

Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups.

Additionally, East Peoria City Hall will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.