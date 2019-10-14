Clarification: Ukraine-Protests story

Members of the nationalist movements light flares during a rally marking Defense of the Homeland Day in center Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Some 15,000 far-right and nationalist activists protested in the Ukrainian capital, chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and waving yellow and blue flags. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged participants to avoid violence and warned of potential “provocations” from those who want to stoke chaos. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a story Oct. 14, The Associated Press reported that thousands of far-right and nationalist activists marched through Kyiv, protesting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s leadership and his peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

The story should have made it clear that there were multiple marches on Oct. 14 in Kyiv marking Defense of the Homeland Day, involving a variety of people and groups. Among the events was a march against the peace plan, which included moderate critics of Zelenskiy as well as nationalist and far-right activists. Nationalist groups also held separate protests.