PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop around the country, and Peoria is no different: local drivers saw the average price per gallon fall 16 cents this week to average $3.82 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, but still 30.9 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.49 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 60 cents higher at $4.09 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.24, down from last week’s $3.54. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.67 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.85.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.98 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.78 per gallon, 16.5 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $3.97.

The national average price per gallon has fallen 12.4 cents this week to average $3.52 Monday.

As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving this past week, drivers saw gasoline prices continue to drop coast to coast, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average, according to experts at GasBuddy.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

The price of diesel also declined this week, averaging $5.20 per gallon nationally.