1  of  2
Breaking News
Tri-County leaders send Pritzker a detailed, phased proposal to reopen businesses Woodford County state’s attorney will not enforce stay-at-home extension
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

German SWAT team member killed in drug raid shooting

World
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a police SWAT team member was shot and killed during a drug raid in the western city of Gelsenkirchen.

Police there said the 28-year-old officer was entering an apartment Wednesday morning to search for drugs when the suspect fired two shots at his team. One hit the officer, who died about an hour later in the hospital, the dpa news agency reported.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News