Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died
World
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:55 PM CST
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.
