LEGO factory now producing safety visors for healthcare professionals

BILLUND, Denmark. (WMBD) — A LEGO factory in Billund Denmark has started to build more than just toys.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LEGO company has dedicated six molding machines to making safety visors for healthcare workers in need.

More than 100 LEGO employees work to produce 13,500 visors a day but believe they can increase that to 58,000 daily within two weeks if there is a need.

The visors are given to Danish medical authorities to distribute them where needed.

The LEGO company plans to expand visor production to its other factorys around the world.

