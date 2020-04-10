LEGO factory now producing safety visors for healthcare professionals

BILLUND, Denmark. (WMBD) — A LEGO factory in Billund Denmark has started to build more than just toys.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LEGO company has dedicated six molding machines to making safety visors for healthcare workers in need.
More than 100 LEGO employees work to produce 13,500 visors a day but believe they can increase that to 58,000 daily within two weeks if there is a need.
The visors are given to Danish medical authorities to distribute them where needed.
The LEGO company plans to expand visor production to its other factorys around the world.
