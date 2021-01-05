Masks, tests, batches: Locked-down Greece swears in Cabinet

In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister’s Office, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronimos during a swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Greece’s powerful Orthodox Church is rebelling against a government order to briefly close places of worship under a weeklong drive to tighten virus restrictions before the planned reopening of schools. The conservative Church’s ruling body issued a statement Monday directing priests to admit worshippers during indoor services for Wednesday’s feast of the Epiphany. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s new Cabinet is being sworn in Tuesday at three separate ceremonies to comply with national lockdown restrictions.

Following a Cabinet reshuffle Monday by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ministers were sworn in in groups of six, all wearing masks, and after receiving rapid tests for COVID-19.

A bottle of hand sanitizer was placed on a desk where ministers signed their oaths or affirmations.

A current two-month lockdown officially ends Thursday, but government officials say many restrictions will be extended to allow for a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. The program started just before the new year and is being significantly ramped up this week.

Lockdown restrictions include a nightly curfew and a government-imposed stay-at-home order. Household members can only leave their homes using an itemized permission system available on mobile phones.