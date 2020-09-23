President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai of Russia in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus assumed his sixth term of office Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony that officials did not announce in advance after weeks of mass protests against the authoritarian leader’s reelection, which opposition activists maintain was rigged.

State news agency Beltra reported that the swearing-in ceremony took place in the capital of Minsk with several hundred top government officials, lawmakers, representatives of media organizations and other prominent figures present.

Lukashenko, 66, took an oath in Belarusian with his right hand on the country’s Constitution, and the head of the country’s central election commission handed him .the official ID card of the president of Belarus.

“The day of assuming the post of the president is the day of our victory, convincing and fateful,” Lukashenko said at the ceremony. “We were not just electing the president of the country — we were defending our values, our peaceful life, sovereignty and independence.”

Lukashenko has run Belarus, an ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million, with an iron fist for 26 years. Official results of the country’s Aug. 9 presidential election had him winning 80% of the vote.

that resulted in Lukashenko’s reelection after 26 years in office gave hi. The opposition in Belarus has challenged the election as rigged.

According to the official results, Lukashenko, who has run the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist, won 80% of the vote. His strongest opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got 10%.

Tsikhanouskaya has not accepted the outcome of the election as valid, and neither have the thousands of her supporters who demanded Lukashenko’s resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests.

The United States and the European Union have also criticized the violent police crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus.

Protests demanding Lukashenko to resign have rocked the country daily since last month’s election, with the largest rallies in Minsk attracting up to 200,000 people.

During the first three days of the protests, demonstrators faced a brutal crackdown, with police using truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. Several protesters died.

The time and location of the inauguration ceremony were not publicized in advance. Law enforcement officers blocked off central areas of Minsk on Wednesday morning and public transportation services were suspended.

d the operation of public transport there was halted.

“The secret inauguration illustrates the level of trust of the leader to the official results of the election and to the people. Those who officially got 80% of the votes don’t act like that,” Alexander Klaskousky, an independent Minsk-based analyst, told The Associated Press.

“Lukashenko received rebelling people as a gift from who he needs to hide during the inauguration, fearing mass protests,” Klaskousky said.

Lukashenko has bristled at suggestions of dialogue with the opposition. Amid international outrage, Belarusian authorities switched to prosecuting top activists and mass detentions, avoiding large-scale violence. Many members of the Coordination Council that was formed by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.