Rio police investigate utility for smelly water

Marcia Helena buys bottled water at a supermarket in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2020. There’s a creeping sense of alarm in Rio de Janeiro after more than a week of foul tasting and smelling tap water in dozens of neighborhoods, and residents are hoarding bottled water. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police are investigating workers at a state utility after smelly tap water flowed into dozens of neighborhoods of the Brazilian city.

Rio police said in a statement on Thursday that workers of the utility Cedae or third parties could be involved “by action or omission in the alteration of the water supply” affecting the region for more than a week. Many supermarkets have already run out of bottled water.

At a small public clinic in the Complexo do Alemão, a group of favelas in Rio’s North, there has been a significant increase in cases of abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting in recent days. Although it’s too early to be certain of the cause, that group of symptoms is often associated with water consumption.

Residents in some in neighborhoods that don’t usually have sediment have also experienced reddish or brownish water supplies.

Cedae said Wednesday that water is affected by geosmin, an organic compound that is innocuous. The utility company also said Rio’s water meets health ministry requirements, but that has not made locals more confident in using it.

Utility officials also said the water’s color is due to piping systems of individual homes, something for which the company can’t be held responsible.

Water experts at Rio federal university said in a statement that “geosmin is not toxic, but it may indicate problems in the quality of the raw water used for supply.”

“There is a real threat to the hydric security of Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan area,” the statement said, adding suggestions to handle the crisis.

Among those are a change in the management of water resources, with better contingency plans; clear communication of the risks to the population; and investment in long term solutions.

Rio Gov. Wilson Witzel has called for analysis of the water’s quality and of the utility’s management.

Meanwhile the number of people saying they were contaminated by Rio’s water continues to grow.

Larissa Pereira, 18, who works fixing computers and cell phones, went to the Alemão clinic after feeling abdominal pains. “He (the doctor) told me that it’s the water, everyone is like this,” she said.

Two of Pereira’s family members are also sick.

Regions like the Alemão often face problems with sanitation, since many shacks are not connected to the city’s sewage system.

But that is not the case of the upscale region of Leblon, where American James Gulbrandsen, the head of hedge fund NH Capital, believes he became a victim of the same problem.

“I added some ice to my water and thought nothing of it. A few hours later I thought I was going to die. Fought through it,” Gulbrandsen said.

“I had some left over antibiotics and blitzed myself with them late Sunday and early Monday. I went to work around midday after being able to eat for the first time since lunch the day before.”

Still, most cases of people saying they were affected are in the poorest areas of Rio’s metro area, where people struggle to buy bottled water.

Marcos Valério Alves, 51, the president of the Nova Brasilia favela residents association, is used to seeing murky water in his community once every two months. But this time he noticed a different smell and taste.

“The water was coming with an odor of clay, very bad. I and my wife had diarrhea, we’ve just started to get better,” he said.

Alves returned to work on Thursday after two days off without believing what authorities say about the water he uses on his juices.

“Cedae says there is no problem at all, but the ones who know are us, who are living it and drinking,” he said.

____

AP writer Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.