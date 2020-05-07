The Latest: ‘Limited’ easing of restrictions for British

People pass by wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as ride along a street in Beijing, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. China on Wednesday reported just two new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— British await ‘very limited’ easing of restrictions.

— Moscow residents set to don masks, gloves next week.

— Public Masses to resume in Italy during pandemic.

— Pandemic, lack of funds could upend Bosnia elections.

___

LONDON — The British government says people should expect only a “very limited” easing of lockdown restrictions when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new steps in the country’s coronavirus response on Sunday.

Johnson is to make a statement to the country laying out plans for “phase two” of the outbreak, with some measures taking effect as soon as Monday.

But Johnson spokesman James Slack said “any easement to the guidelines next week will be very limited. We are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus.”

Johnson told Cabinet colleagues on Thursday that the government would “advance with maximum caution” to avoid a new spike in virus cases.

___

MILAN — Law enforcement has been cracking down on Milan residents who do not follow proper social distancing in city parks, which just reopened this week.

Freed from their two-month lockdown, residents have been swarming to parks that had been closed for weeks. Families had been obligated to remain indoors except for necessities like grocery shopping or medical emergencies.

Physical fitness was restricted to the immediate vicinity of one’s residence. It is still forbidden to gather in groups, for children to use playground equipment and for people to play pickup basketball or soccer.

The city’s deputy mayor, Anna Scavuzzo, warns: ’’We understand the desire to return to normality. ’But it is not the moment for everyone to do as they please.‘’

Coronavirus cases in the city continue to rise, going up by nearly 100 on Wednesday to 8,680 in the city of 1.4 million people.

___

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Local elections in the country have been called for Oct. 4, but officials warn that lack of funding and the pandemic could make this unfeasible.

Cancellation of municipal elections could lead to a strong public outcry in a country that has never failed to hold an election since emerging from its brutal 1992-95 fratricidal war.

Bosnia’s Central Election Commission announced Thursday that preparations for the vote will start “once funding is secured.” The coronavirus outbreak is already causing major job losses and public discontent.

The international envoy to Bosnia, Valentin Inzko, has warned of political disfunction in a country that “finds itself in the middle of a pandemic without state-level budget under which funds could be appropriately targeted to address the most pressing demands.”

___

JOHANNESBURG — The United Nations says 85 children have been released from prison in South Sudan to reduce crowding as the coronavirus begins to spread in the country.

The U.N. children’s agency says 11 children remain behind bars because of the severity of their alleged crimes. Thousands of prisoners around the world have been released to help prevent the spread of the virus in often crowded and squalid conditions.

UNICEF says South Sudan’s prisons have poor access to hygiene and nutrition and children are vulnerable to neglect, with many serving alongside adults.

South Sudan has no juvenile justice system, meaning some children are imprisoned for minor offenses. About 200 children across South Sudan are behind bars.

___

ROME — After an outcry from the nation’s Roman Catholic bishops, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he has signed an accord with church officials to allow resumption of public Masses during the pandemic.

Under Italy’s two-month lockdown decree, no Masses for rank-and-file faithful have been permitted, although some churches could stay open for individual prayer.

Faithful in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation will be able to attend Mass starting on May 18, the same day that many more retail shops are tentatively scheduled to reopen.

The Italian Catholic Bishops Conference said the protocol reached on Thursday includes measures aimed at protecting Mass-goers from COVID-19 contagion, including the sanitizing of churches and objects used in them.

___

HELSINKI — A study published in Finland shows that the COVID-19 crisis has hit particularly hard for young women working in the nation’s service industries. Unemployment claims by the group have more than doubled in a year.

The analysis by the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics on Thursday indicated that women from 20 to 24 filed for most claims in March and April.

Finland is known egalitarian society and championing women’s cause along with its Nordic neighbors. Women working in the nation’s service industries where they make up around 80% of workforce. Young women typically work as sales clerks and hairdressers as well as in jobs within the health care sector.

Finland and its Nordic neighbors rank among the top countries in the world according to the Gender Equality Index by the European Institute for Gender Equality.

___

JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization’s director for Africa says almost 1,000 health workers across the continent have been infected with the coronavirus.

Matshidiso Moeti says that Africa already had a “severe shortage” of health workers, and with the global shortages of protective equipment many workers remain at increased risk of infection.

The total number of confirmed virus cases is now above 51,000 across Africa, which has some of the world’s weakest health systems. Workers in some countries have protested over insufficient supplies of protective equipment.

___

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh has recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day.

Authorities on Thursday said 13 people died of the virus in the last 24-hour period, taking the total number of casualties to 199, the country’s Health Directorate said in a statement.

Another 706 people have tested positive during the same period, raising the total cases of infection to 12,425.

The latest figure of the deaths is the highest in one day in the South Asian nation since it confirmed its first case of infection March 8.

To help the country contend with the virus and a fragile health care system, the Asian Development Bank has approved a fund of $500 million. It is expected to benefit the many poor and vulnerable people in the nation of 160 million people.

___

LONDON — A new study into ethnicity and the coronavirus by Britain’s national statistics agency suggests that people from almost all minority ethnic groups — except Chinese and those identifying as “mixed” — are at greater risk of a coronavirus-related death than the white population.

In particular, the analysis said that after accounting for age, black men are 4.2 times more likely than white men to die after contracting the virus, and black women are 4.3 times more likely to die compared to women of white ethnicity.

The Office for National Statistics said people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and mixed ethnicities also had an increased risk of Covid-19 deaths.

The office said Thursday a “substantial part of the difference” is explained by social-economic circumstances, but they do not explain all the difference.

The findings echoed data from the National Health Service and other studies.

___

ATHENS, Greece — The Acropolis and other ancient sites in Greece will reopen May 18 and museums will end their lockdown June 15.

Culture Minister Lina Medoni said visitor limits would be imposed at most of the reopened sites, including open-air cinemas, which will start operating on June 1 and will keep about half the available seats empty.

Seating changes, she said, will also be introduced at the ancient theaters of Epidaurus, in southern Greece, and Herodes Atticus in Athens where open-air concerts and performances are held each summer.

“In each case, special measures will be taken to protect staff and the public,” Medoni said.

With its vital tourism industry heavily affected by the pandemic, Greece is expected to sink back into deep recession in 2020 and is hoping to salvage some of the holiday season with an expected tourism boost.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister has announced plans to lift the government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in phases starting Saturday.

But Imran Khan warned in a televised speech Thursday he will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Khan said several economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to reopen first, while schools will remain closed until July 15. It was not immediately clear whether the government will end the ban on domestic and international flights.

The announcement came hours after Pakistan reported 38 new deaths since Wednesday, raising the total fatalities to 564 among more than 24,000 confirmed cases.

___

MOSCOW — Moscow residents will be required to wear masks and gloves when using public transit and visiting public spaces starting Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

The announcement by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin comes after the decision to reopen industrial plants and construction sites in the capital on that same day.

“Allowing more people to work, we understand that it will increase passenger traffic on the transport, increase the number of people who come in contact with each other, and it somehow needs to be compensated for,” Sobyanin said Thursday in an interview on the state-run Rossia 24 TV channel.

He added that as many as 2.5% of Moscow’s 12.7 million population — some 300,000 people — may be infected with the coronavirus.

Moscow has so far registered almost 93,000 confirmed cases of the virus — more than half of the country’s total of 177,000 reported infections.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s currency has dropped to an all-time low against the dollar as the country struggles with the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Turkish lira fell to 7.26 against the dollar on Thursday, surpassing the previous record low of 7.24 reached during a currency crisis in August 2018.

The Turkish currency has lost 18% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

The country was hit by the pandemic as it was already grappling with slow growth, increasing unemployment and rising inflation.

___

BERLIN — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has rebuffed a plea from Germany to reconsider halting funding for the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Thursday that Pompeo responded to a letter from his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, by insisting that the U.S. was “deeply committed to working with the international community to fight the coronavirus pandemic” despite the funding freeze.

Pompeo noted that the U.S. has been the largest single contributor to WHO over the years despite what he described as “a string of mismanaged pandemic responses” by the Geneva-based agency, which he accused of “public kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party regime.”

Pompeo added that the U.S. has a “particular interest in (WHO’s) performance, transparency, and accountability,” stating “we need functional, reliable global institutions, not dysfunctional, inept bureaucracies.”

Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed an exchange of letters between Maas and Pompeo but declined to elaborate. The U.S. Embassy in Berlin said it would not comment on diplomatic communications.

___

MADRID — Spain’s daily virus death toll down by about 700 from last month.

The encouraging development comes a day after the government secured parliamentary support for a new two-week extension of its lockdown measures despite losing some important support from political rivals.

Spanish health authorities reported about 200 new fatalities on Thursday, taking the total death toll just over 26,000 since the start of the outbreak in Spain. That is down from over 900 deaths a day a month before. Spain has reported nearly 257,000 COVID-19 infections.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez salvaged a critical parliamentary vote on Wednesday to keep alive a state of emergency despite the loss of the backing of the main opposition party. The state of emergency that gives the government extraordinary powers to apply the lockdown that has successfully reined in the virus will now last until May 24.

Spain is slowly rolling back its restrictions. Children were allowed to go outside for short walks with parents on April 26 and adults followed last weekend with outings for exercise.

Spain’s government top virus expert said that any possible upticks in the contagion rate of that relaxation would be seen in the coming days.

“It is from here on that we should start to see if there are any effects,” Fernando Simón said.

___

LONDON — The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the agency is “deeply troubled” by reports of increasing domestic violence against women, men and children in countries including Belgium, Britain, France, Russia, Spain and others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge said that although data were scarce, countries across Europe are reporting up to 60% of women are suffering domestic violence, noting that calls to help hotlines have jumped about five times. He warned that continued restrictive measures needed to suppress COVID-19 could have a devastating impact on vulnerable women and children.

“If lockdowns were to continue for six months, we would expect an extra 31 million cases of gender-based violence globally,” Kluge said, citing data from the UN Population Fund. “Evidence shows that interpersonal violence increases during every type of emergency,” he said. Kluge said authorities should consider it a “moral obligation” to ensure help services are available to communities.

He said that some countries have already responded to the emerging crisis, noting Italy’s development of an app where people can request help without making a phone call, and programs in Spain and France where pharmacists can be alerted to problems by people using code words. Kluge said the reported numbers were still only a small measure of the actual problem since people suffering from abuse often decline to report it.

___

BEIJING — China is firing back at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory, accusing him of “making up lies and covering up a lie by fabricating more lies.”

The strong language from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a Thursday briefing came as U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to express confidence in an unsubstantiated theory linking the origin of the outbreak to a possible accident at a Chinese virology laboratory.

U.S. officials say they are still exploring the subject and describe the evidence as purely circumstantial. But Trump, aides say, has embraced the notion to further highlight China’s lack of transparency.

Pompeo told ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that there is “enormous evidence” that the virus began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city where the outbreak was first detected.

“Under the situation that no scientists and experts can even draw any conclusions, why did Secretary Pompeo want to rush to the conclusion to hold the Wuhan laboratory accountable? Where is his evidence?,” Hua told reporters, while defending the integrity of the Wuhan lab.

___

