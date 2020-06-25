The Latest: Florida exceeds 5,000 confirmed new virus cases

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test as other waits , in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. India records the highest spike of more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with Mumbai and New Delhi as the worst-hit cities in the country. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Thursday’s rise in reported cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day. In total, the state has reported more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,327 coronavirus-related deaths.

“We are where we are,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference at a Tampa high school. He added that many of the new cases are in younger, healthier people. People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.

Florida’s seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests reached 14.4% this week. By comparison, it was 3.8% on June 1 and 2.3% on May 25.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 43-year-old Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, state corrections officials said Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Adrian Raymaar Keys died Tuesday night at a hospital. Officials said Keys tested positive for COVID-19 along with a number of other men incarcerated at the correctional facility in Faribault on June 4.

Keys’ condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was hospitalized Monday, officials said.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death. The Corrections Department said if Keys’ death is determined to be related to COVID-19 complications, it would be the first such death of a person incarcerated in the state.

ROME — The southern region of Campania has asked for police reinforcements to impose a quarantine on a big apartment complex where nearly 50 COVID-19 cases have been registered and residents have balked at staying indoors.

Tensions flared Thursday in Mondragone, with Italians in the streets jeering at the Bulgarian residents of the apartment complex where the cluster originated. The Campania governor said he asked the Interior Ministry for an urgent deployment of 100 law enforcement officers to maintain a quarantine after some residents fled.

The regional government locked down the estimated 700 residents of the complex on Monday and ordered them all tested after a handful of positive cases were recorded.

Campania largely escaped the coronavirus outbreak that devastated northern Italy, registering some 4,660 confirmed cases and 431 deaths out of Italy’s official count of 239,706 cases and 34,678 deaths.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Turkish Cypriot authorities in the breakaway northern part of ethnically divided Cyprus say that all travelers arriving from Turkey as of July 1st must have a health certificate declaring them coronavirus-free.

The certificate must be obtained no earlier than three days prior to boarding a Cyprus-bound flight or ship. Additionally, passengers will undergo another virus test the moment they arrive at a port or airport.

Turkish Cypriot authorities may also limit the number of travelers arriving from Turkey if it’s deemed necessary. They had previously expressed concern about the course of the pandemic in Turkey.

Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains more than 35,000 troops in the north. It’s unclear if the new virus testing regulations will apply to soldiers rotating into the north.

MADRID — The official in charge of Spain’s response to COVID-19 says imported infections are a growing source of concern as Europe readies to welcome more visitors.

Epidemiologist Fernando Simón said Thursday that 54 people who had contracted the disease in the past week have been linked to recently arrived visitors in Spain. He suggested that controls should be strict and that regional and local governments should be ready to apply localized isolation to avoid spreading the disease.

Central authorities are drafting guidelines to do so as European countries are expected to receive visitors from outside of the bloc starting on July 1.

Spain has so far recorded 247,486 coronavirus cases, 157 in the past 24 hours, and three new fatalities that brought the total death toll to 28,330.

Most of the new infections are the result of aggressive testing, Simón said, and the majority of them show no symptoms.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations secretary-general says the world organization has mobilized to save lives and control transmission of COVID-19 despite the lack of international coordination, including by shipping over 250 million items of personal protective equipment to more than 130 countries.

António Guterres told a news conference Thursday that the U.N. has also placed its global supply chain network at the service of its 193 member nations during the pandemic and established eight air hubs that have reached more than 110 countries.

Guterres said the U.N. has also ensured education for 155 million children, provided mental health support for 45 million children, parents and caregivers, trained nearly 2 million health and community workers, and reached more than 2 billion people with information on staying safe and accessing health services.

TRENTON, N.J. — Nearly 1,900 people likely died of COVID-19 in New Jersey but were not initially counted in the state’s death toll, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Murphy said state health officials recently completed a review of thousands of death certificates of people who died with coronavirus symptoms despite not having been tested. Those people likely died from COVID-19 and will be added to the death toll, Murphy said.

The total amounted to 1,854 people, or about 14% of the overall death toll. That means the combined death toll of those confirmed with the virus and suspected cases stands at 14,872, the Democratic governor said.

Murphy said the overnight increase in positive cases grew by 406 to about 170,000 overall, and there were 26 new deaths.

JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest numbers in the state since the pandemic began.

The previous high single-day increase was 611 reported Tuesday. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs told The Associated Press then he feared the state was experiencing a surge.

Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, had reported at least 24,516 cases and 1,016 deaths from the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Health. It said at least 2,487 cases had been confirmed in long-term care facilities with at least 503 virus-related deaths in those facilities.

The increase comes weeks after Mississippi began taking measures to reopen the state. Restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and movie theaters are among the businesses currently open with limited seating.

Dobbs said he doesn’t think the new cases were caused by the state reopening too quickly. He said the real problem is a lack of concern for safety guidelines around the use of masks and the practice of social distancing.

ROME — Italy added nearly 300 new coronavirus infections to its official toll, with more than half in hard-hit Lombardy and new clusters reported in other regions.

The Health Ministry said another 34 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the onetime European epicenter of the outbreak to 34,678.

After two days of double-digit new infections, Lombardy reported 170 new cases Thursday, though some were in people who only got tested after blood tests showed they had virus antibodies. The Italian government is now classifying these cases differently, since they are considered “weak positives” and often are the result of people who caught the virus weeks or months ago, feel fine now, and haven’t shed all the virus from their systems.

The southern region of Campania, meanwhile, is trying to contain a new cluster that has produced more than three-dozen cases among mostly Bulgarian residents who work as farm hands around Naples.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The union representing actors at Walt Disney World said Thursday that the company should postpone welcoming back guests at its Florida parks, which are scheduled to reopen next month after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Actors’ Equity Association said it was unclear how Disney World could “responsibly” reopen as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the Sunshine State. The union represents about 600 actors at Disney World, out of a total workforce of 77,000 employees at the resort. It said it also was concerned that not enough testing was planned for the actors, who are unable to use face masks when doing their jobs.

The plea came a day after Disney said it would delay reopening its California theme parks.

Disney World representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Florida reported having more than 114,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, a jump of about 5,000 cases over the previous day. The state has had at least 3,327 coronavirus-related deaths.

Disney World’s four theme parks are slated to start opening July 11. The resort has already reopened some hotels and its restaurant and shopping district.

Orlando’s other major theme park resorts — Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando — started welcoming back visitors earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG — African countries are urging governments around the world to “remove all obstacles” to swift and equitable distribution of any successful COVID-19 vaccine, including making all intellectual property and technologies immediately available.

A communique ending a continental conference on COVID-19 vaccines points out the “barriers” intellectual property posed in the past to affordable vaccines in developing countries. The communique issued under the African Union says there is an urgent need for countries to “make full use of legal measures … to ensure monopolies do not stand in the way of access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

UNAIDS chief Winnie Byanyima told the conference there’s evidence of “some rich countries making deals with pharmaceutical companies to jump the queue” and obtain potential vaccines.

The pandemic on the continent is growing rapidly, with more than 337,000 recorded infections.

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 3,056 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth day in a week in which the state had daily increases of over 3,000 cases.

The state Department of Health Services said the additional cases raised the statewide total to 63,030 with 1,490 deaths, including 27 reported Thursday.

The department reported that a record 2,453 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 611 in intensive care beds and a record 415 on ventilators.

Arizona has become a national hot spot for the coronavirus since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-at-home restrictions in May. Health officials have attributed the rising number of cases to both increased testing and community spread of the disease.

LAS VEGAS — Nevada reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase yet as cases in the state climb.

The 507 new cases mark the fifth time in the past 10 days Nevada has confirmed a new record for single-day jumps in new cases. The state also reported one new death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing deaths from the disease to 495. Nearly 14,900 people have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday night announced face masks will be required in public spaces starting Friday. Nevada has also seen eight days of increases in the rate of positive COVID-19 tests.

The increasing coronavirus numbers have come since casinos and other businesses reopened a month ago.

AMMAN, Jordan — The U.N. agency that flies crucial medical supplies and aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be forced to ground its planes in a month if it does not receive a large injection of cash, its head said Thursday.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, told The Associated Press that his agency needs $965 million for the flights through the end of the year. He said it only has about $150 million, enough to keep flying until the third week of July.

Beasley repeated an earlier estimate that the number of people pushed to the brink of starvation could double by the end of the year, to 265 million, and said that number could get worse. He said his agency reaches about 100 million people, and about one-third are solely dependent on food aid.