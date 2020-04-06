The Latest: Prime Minister Johnson in intensive care unit

CORRECTS THE MONTH – Coral Princess cruise crew members looks from their balcony at PortMiami as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

— France’s health minister has reported the country’s highest 24-hour death toll recorded in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

— World Health Organization urges caution in relaxation of lockdown strategies

— Ontario’s Ford: 500,000 masks headed across the border.

— Italy’s day-to-day increase in COVID-19 cases dips again.

— Music stars set to stage live concert on April 18 to raise funds for fight against COVID-19

— Germany’s Merkel says too early to consider ending restrictive measures.

___

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

___

PARIS — France’s health minister has reported the country’s highest 24-hour death toll recorded in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Olivier Veran said Monday evening that 833 people died of coronavirus in hospitals and nursing homes since Sunday.

Though some predicted that the infection rate might start to slow, Veran said that “we have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic.”

France has only recently started counting nursing home deaths in their COVID-19-related death counts, and previously only reported deaths in hospitals.

The total number that have died from the coronavirus stands at 8,911.

___

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended stay-at-home restrictions through the end of the month, citing fresh evidence Monday that the outbreak-fighting rules could be helping the state avoid a worst-case catastrophe.

New York state has tallied 4,758 deaths from COVID-19, with 599 reported in the past 24 hours. It remains the most impacted state with more than 130,000 laboratory-confirmed cases and close to 17,000 people hospitalized.

But the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as have the number of critically ill patients requiring ventilators. Recent data suggests the state could be at or near the peak of the outbreak, state officials said.

Warning it was no time the relent, Cuomo said schools and nonessential businesses will remain closed until April 29.

Cuomo stressed that even if New York has reached the peak, numbers could persist at these levels, which would continue to stress struggling hospitals.

___

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 people, according to data released Monday from the state’s health department.

In the past 24 hours, New Jersey fatalities from COVID-19 climbed from 917 to 1,003.

New Jersey and New York are among the hardest-hit states in the country. New Jersey is likely weeks away from hitting the peak of the outbreak, according to health officials.

Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in suburban New York have seen the most cases.

___

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The coronavirus pandemic claimed its youngest victim yet in Louisiana on Monday — a baby born prematurely after her mother contracted the disease and was put on a ventilator.

“The baby, because of the extreme prematurity did not survive,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark, who blamed the mother’s COVID-19 disease for putting her into labor.

The girl survived only one day, and the coroner said both he and Louisiana’s state epidemiologist agreed that she belongs in the state’s coronavirus death toll.

Whether the baby had COVID-19 remains under investigation, but Clark said her death is clearly linked to the virus.

If not for her mother’s infection, Clark said, “Likely she would have not gone into preterm labor and there would have been a different outcome. This is an incredibly sad case.”

Clark said the mother was admitted to a hospital on April 1 and remains alive. He provided no details about her condition, and no identifying information. This premature baby wasn’t the first U.S. newborn to die in similar circumstances, he added.

Louisiana’s coronavirus caseload grew Monday to nearly 15,000 people with confirmed infections, about 12% of whom are hospitalized. The death toll rose by 35 from a day earlier to at least 512.

___

LONDON — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said countries looking to exit their lockdown strategies need to use a “calibrated, step-wise approach” that does not release all the restrictions at once.

Dr. Mike Ryan said Monday that the lockdowns seen in many countries involve shutdowns of schools, workplaces, and social gatherings in venues such as public places and parks.

“It probably would be a bad idea to lift all the lockdown restrictions (at once),” Ryan said, noting that countries shouldn’t be looking to transition out of a shutdown without having a plan in place to keep the spread of COVID-19 to manageable levels.

“The lockdown is pushing the disease down. Once you raise the lockdown, you have to have an alternative method to suppress the infection,” Ryan said, explaining countries should have systems in place to detect cases, track contacts, quarantine suspect cases and test widely for the disease.

___

TORONTO — The premier of Canada’s most populous province says U.S. officials have stopped 3 million masks from getting to Ontario from manufacturing giant 3M but he says 500,000 of them are being released Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says getting masks across the U.S. border is difficult after the Trump administration announced it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks.

Ford says he’s hopeful Canada will get an exemption and says he feels better about that after speaking with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Ford says he’s grateful for anything he can from the U.S. after delays in global shipments and recent restrictions at the U.S. border have left Ontario with about a one-week supply of critical protective equipment for health care workers.

Canadian health care workers — like those in the U.S. — are in dire need of the masks that provide more protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

___

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker began his daily briefing with a response to President Donald Trump’s poor assessment of his performance.

The Democratic governor again went over what the state had received from the national stockpile and what the state had procured on its own.

As an example, he noted that the federal government had supplied 368,000 N95 masks and 693,000 gloves, while the state had procured 10 million N95 masks and 19 million gloves.

At the same time, Pritzker said the state’s “10-day burn rate for PPE” is 1.5 million N95 masks and 25 million gloves.

“To anyone who wants a response to some of the blame-shifting coming out of the White House, all I have to say is, look at the numbers,” Pritzker said.

___

ATLANTA — Motorists lined up in rows of cars at a mass drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus in Atlanta.

The state of Georgia is partnering with CVS Health in launching rapid testing Monday at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s midtown Atlanta campus. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan recently. Georgia has recorded more than 200 virus-linked deaths and more than 1,300 hospitalizations.

Total infections statewide exceed 7,000 and Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, leads the state with nearly 1,000 cases.

Experts say they hope more testing will give a better sense of how widespread the coronavirus is in Georgia.

“Roll your window up, roll your window up!” a police officer yelled at drivers as they approached the first of at least two checkpoints. Dozens of drivers pressed their photo IDs and cellphones against their car windows to show their appointment confirmations. Cars were then directed to another area where testing was being done.

___

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia judge in the county with the state’s highest coronavirus caseload has approved strapping ankle monitors to people who test positive but refuse to quarantine. The Monday order allows Kanawha County sheriffs to use the GPS bracelets if someone with the virus ignores an isolation order.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people violated the mandates, though one local official put the number at “a few.” Officials say at least 345 people statewide have the virus with four reported deaths.

Kanawha County, where the state capital of Charleston is located, has the most positive cases in the state with 56.

___

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday denounced “racist remarks” by two French scientists for suggesting coronavirus vaccine testing should be carried out in Africa.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who is the first WHO director-general from Africa, said decried “a hangover from a colonial mentality” at a time when he has urged “solidarity” among countries.

He was alluding to comments on a French news program Wednesday that prompted outrage. Dr. Jean-Paul Mira of Paris’ respected Cochin Hospital floated the prospect of carrying out vaccine tests in Africa.

“If I can be provocative,” Mira said on LCI television, “Shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation?”

The idea drew agreement from another guest, microbiologist Camille Locht from the INSERM medical research institute.

Tedros retorted at a news conference Monday: “Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine.”

“The hangover from a colonial mentality has to stop and WHO will not allow this to happen,” he said. “It was a disgrace, actually, and appalling to hear during the 21st century from scientists that kind of remark.”

Mira has apologized for the remarks.

ROME — Italy’s day-to-day increase in new COVID-19 cases has dipped again.

The nearly 3,600 new cases that authorities announced on Monday were the lowest day-to-day increase in 20 days. Another number boosting hopes in Italy’s medical community was a small drop, for the third straight day, in the number of intensive care beds occupied by patients with coronavirus infections nationwide.

“Substantially, the data confirms the trend” of a slowing of new cases and “gives comfort that the measures of containment against the viral infection are effective,’’ said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a pneumologist with Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Italy now has at least 132,547 confirmed cases, putting it just behind Spain in total known cases. There were 636 deaths in Italy since Sunday, up from 525 a day earlier. But Richeldi said that overall, a downward trend in deaths was holding, showing a decrease of 20 percent compared to a week earlier.

On Monday, Italy marks a month under national lockdown aimed at slowing contagion with the virus.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine received $1.2 million of aid from the United States amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine’s president said Monday.

“Grateful to the U.S. for allocating $1.2 million to Ukraine to combat COVID-19,” Zelenskiy said in a tweet after a phone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The aid comes as the outbreak is taking a toll on Ukraine’s economy, with the state budget deficit tripling and incomes plummeting. Ukraine, where 1,319 coronavirus cases have been registered so far, has been in lockdown since March, with the borders closed and the vast majority of businesses not operating.

The country’s government hopes to get a $8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to keep the economy afloat.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to limit movement across the country over Easter in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The restrictions will be in place from Wednesday till the end of Easter Monday.

People will only be allowed to travel to work, do essential shopping or visit doctors. Only family members can stay together for any outdoor activities that will be restricted to take place only within one county.

Slovakia is a Roman Catholic stronghold in central and eastern Europe. The government previously banned public gatherings, including religious services.

The government also approved a renewal of border checks with all neighboring countries between Wednesday and April 17.

Slovakia has 534 people infected, two have died.

___

LONDON — A host of international stars including Chris Martin, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Lang Lang, Elton John and Andrea Bocelli will perform in a live concert on April 18 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press briefing on Monday, Lady Gaga announced she too would be performing in the concert, calling the coronavirus pandemic “a catastrophe” and said she was praying for all those who were sick.

She made her remarks while wearing thick black-rimmed glasses and a sober plaid tweed blazer over a low-cut top.

“My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors and nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their family,” she said. “We all salute you.”

“I would also like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and are having a hard time feeding themselves and their children,” Lady Gaga said.

She added that in the past week, she and others have raised $35 million for buying much-needed protective gear for health workers, improving lab capacities and further research and development into possible drugs and vaccines to treat the new coronavirus.

___

LONDON — J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, says she has “fully recovered” from what she believes to have been coronavirus.

Rowling said in a tweet that she had not been tested but that she had displayed “all symptoms” of the virus over the past two weeks.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Turkey surpassed 30,000, after the country’s health minister reported 3,148 more cases in the past 24 hours.

Fahrettin Koca also reported 75 more deaths on his Twitter account on Monday, raising the death toll in the country to 649.

The total of number of infections in Turkey stands at 30,217.

A total of 1,415 people are in intensive care, including 966 intubated patients, while 1,326 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the figures the health minister posted on Twitter.

___

MADRID — Spanish investigators on Monday released from custody a businessman suspected of involvement in the theft of 2 million facemasks amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Private news agency Europa Press reports that the man from the northwest Galicia region remains a suspect in the case, which is ongoing.

With facemasks in short supply in many parts of the world, Galician authorities say protective equipment for health workers worth 5 million euros ($5.4 million) were stolen from a warehouse in Santiago de Compostela last February.

Local officials allege the man, who was detained on Saturday, knew that amid a health emergency the equipment would increase in value.

Police suspect the equipment was going to be sent for sale in neighboring Portugal.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak