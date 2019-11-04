You can ‘be the match,’ help local people in need Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill.– November is National Bone Marrow Awareness Month.

The Greater Peoria Family YMCA is hoping you take the time to see if you’re a match and it comes with a local tie.

Marsha Krone has been a teacher in the Peoria area for over 30 years.

Despite being diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer in 2016, she’s yet to find a match.

You never know when you’re going to be the link to saving someone’s life and it’s very simple. You come out, fill out a little paperwork online. You swab the inside of your cheek. You put it back on the cart and it’s sent back.” Marsha Krone, Bone Marrow Cancer Patient

You can join the donor registry for bone marrow & blood stem cells this Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“It would be awesome to find a match for me, but if I don’t, there are other people that their lives can be saved through that,” said Krone . “Their joy would certainly not be pain for me. I would be happy for them to find their cure and what a gift to be able to give someone.”

The YMCA’s is located 7000 North Fleming Lane, Peoria, IL 61614. The registry will be held in the upstairs lounge.