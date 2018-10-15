Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Weird News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Metro by T-Mobile robbed Saturday afternoon
Top Stories
Canton Police searches for missing elderly man
Red Cross dinner celebrates local heroes in Peoria
Eureka College celebrates the 30th-anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Pekin sober house clears another hurdle
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
U-High and Illini Bluffs Volleyball Advance to State
Top Stories
College Sports Roundup For Nov. 8, 2019
Top Stories
Illinois appellate court won’t bar CPS runners from meet
U-High, Illini Bluffs One Win From State Volleyball Finals
Morton Hoping for Big Results at State Meet
Peoria High Hits Road For Friday Playoff Game
Community
CI Heroes
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Marketplace
Open For Business
Your Home Network
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local politicians react to Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry
Sen. Durbin calls on House to move towards Trump’s impeachment
Your Local Election HQ: Tazewell County Board chairman to seek re-election
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos talks about issues facing Illinois River locks and dams
Rep. LaHood will run again; talks China trade war, USMCA deal and more
More Your Local Election Headquarters Headlines
Illinois politicians react to Trump potentially commuting former Gov. Blagojevich
Gov. Pritzker signs law strengthening protection of domestic violence survivors
Former candidate for governor Robert Marshall challenging Durbin for U.S. Senator
The Latest: Candidates work media in post-debate spin room
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos ‘humbled’ to be elected next DCCC Chair
Sheriff Brian Asbell discusses his next steps after a midterm election win
Dirksen Londrigan, Duckworth join forces to drive home healthcare for 13th district
13th District candidates face off in Normal for final time before election
Mendoza: ‘I could be up for any job’
Nikita Richards cleared in wrongdoing probe