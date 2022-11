MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Krystle Able and Jim Rogal were elected to represent district four on the McLean County Board Tuesday.

Jim Rogal received 2,858 votes and Krystle Able received 2,898 votes.

Challengers Steve Harsh received 2,391 votes and Jerry Klinkner received 2,198 votes,

Rogal was an Incumbent.