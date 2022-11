MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Lea Cline and Jeanne Biles were elected to represent district eight on the McLean County Board Tuesday.

Lea Cline received 2,209 votes and Jeanne Biles received 2,058 votes.

Challengers Vivki Schultz received 1,155 votes and Gary Stevens received 1,037 votes,

Cline was an incumbent.