MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Susan Schafer and Natalie Roseman-Mendoza were elected to represent district nine on the McLean County Board Tuesday.

Susan Schafer received 2,939 votes and Natalie Roseman-Mendoza received 2,773 votes.

Brandy Elizabeth Elmore received 2,451 votes. Annette Fellows received 2,274 votes,

Schafer was an incumbent.