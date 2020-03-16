2020 Primary Election Results

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)-- Governor J.B. Pritzker confirmed Sunday afternoon that elections will still take place this Tuesday, but early voting has been ongoing and encouraged as the COVID-19 Pandemic shuts down the nation.

Officials with Peoria Election Commission say early voting is up nearly 40% from the 2016 primaries. Mail-in voting is up 130% from those 2016 primaries.