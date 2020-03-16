2020 Primary Election Results

Skip to content
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:45 AM CDT
WMBD and WYZZ are Your Local Election Headquarters
COVID-19 patient confirmed in Peoria; total amount in Illinois reaches 105
Video
Gov. Pritzker orders all restaurants and bars closed for dining in, announces 29 new COVID-19 cases
Video
The Illinois Commerce Commission calls to halt utility shut-off and late payment fees amid COVID-19 concerns
US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
All Illinois schools set to close through March 30; more COVID-19 cases confirmed
Video
Peoria bars and restaurants celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with small crowds and takeout options
Election judges needed in Peoria County
MLB season now pushed back until at least mid-May
Central Illinois agencies offering free resources during COVID-19 outbreak
Haddad’s West Peoria Market adds exclusive shopping hours to keep seniors safe, healthy
