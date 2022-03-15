BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 14 incumbents and 20 newcomers are vying for 20 McLean County Board spots this year.

Each of the 10 districts has two seats. Usually, the races are staggered, but McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said all board seats are up for grabs this cycle because of redistricting.

The county clerk, treasurer and sheriff positions are also up for election.

Michael said that Monday, the last day to file, was very busy with last-minute filings.

“It was very pleasant to see all Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians in the same room and all smiling and getting along for now, and we hope that will last for the whole rest of the cycle. Just good people, wanting to represent their community, so it was a really busy time and a fun day,” she said.

Michael said there is a lot of excitement for the election cycle.

“We’ve got all races, colors and creeds running. I saw a lot of women that are running, and a lot of men as well. So it’s going to be an exciting and challenging time because all the parties are really invigorated, and you might be getting a lot of knocks on your doors this year,” she said.

Michael added that McLean County spent $1 million on new voting machines to replace the old ones that were 10 to 15 years old. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan.

She said they are training 500 election judges to use them.

“The hope is always that our machines work properly and that all judges don’t get the flu and that everything runs smoothly. We want a smooth and honest election here in McLean County. We’ve never had any accusations of fraud or suppression and we plan to keep it that way,” she said.

The primary is on June 28.